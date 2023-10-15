Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull, 'The Trilogy Tour': Set List Revealed After Opening Night!
Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are heating up the stage on the opening night of their Trilogy Tour!
The global superstars brought their arena run to Capital One Arena on Saturday night (October 14) in Washington D.C.
The show is the first time the trio shared the stage, featured three unique headlining sets from each icon, starting with Pitbull delivering hits like “Time of Our Lives” and “Give Me Everything.”
Enrique kept the party going with smashes like “Bailando” and “El Perdón,” while Ricky followed with his own global hits, including “Vente Pa’ Ca,” “La Mordidita” and “Maria.”
The 25-city tour continues with two nights in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena before hitting cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on December 11.
Keep reading to see the set lists…
PITBULL TRILOGY TOUR SET LIST
1. Don’t Stop the Party
2. Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)
3. Hotel Room Service
4. International Love
5. Rain Over Me
6. Gasolina
7. On the Floor
8. Shake Señora
9. Culo
10. I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)
11. JUMPIN
12. Timber
13. Time of Our Lives
14. Fireball
15. Give Me Everything
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS TRILOGY TOUR SET LIST
1. Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)
2. Heartbeat
3. Duele el corazón
4. Bailamos
5. Cuando me enamoro
6. Loco / Me pasé
7. Súbeme la radio
8. Escape
9. Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
10. I Like It
11. Hero
12. El perdón
13. Bailando
RICKY MARTIN TRILOGY TOUR SET LIST
1. Pégate
2. María
3. Adrenalina
4. Shake Your Bon-Bon
5. Lola, Lola
6. She Bangs
7. Tu recuerdo
8. Vuelve
9. Por arriba, por abajo
10. Vente pa’ ca
11. Livin’ la Vida Loca
12. The Cup of Life
THE TRILOGY TOUR 2023 DATES:
Sat Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Oct 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Oct 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Wed Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 02 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Nov 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Nov 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Nov 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Aren
Fri Dec 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Dec 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena