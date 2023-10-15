Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull, 'The Trilogy Tour': Set List Revealed After Opening Night!

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are heating up the stage on the opening night of their Trilogy Tour!

The global superstars brought their arena run to Capital One Arena on Saturday night (October 14) in Washington D.C.

The show is the first time the trio shared the stage, featured three unique headlining sets from each icon, starting with Pitbull delivering hits like “Time of Our Lives” and “Give Me Everything.”

Enrique kept the party going with smashes like “Bailando” and “El Perdón,” while Ricky followed with his own global hits, including “Vente Pa’ Ca,” “La Mordidita” and “Maria.”

The 25-city tour continues with two nights in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena before hitting cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on December 11.

For all ticket info, head to ticketmaster.com.

Keep reading to see the set lists…

PITBULL TRILOGY TOUR SET LIST

1. Don’t Stop the Party

2. Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)

3. Hotel Room Service

4. International Love

5. Rain Over Me

6. Gasolina

7. On the Floor

8. Shake Señora

9. Culo

10. I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)

11. JUMPIN

12. Timber

13. Time of Our Lives

14. Fireball

15. Give Me Everything

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS TRILOGY TOUR SET LIST

1. Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)

2. Heartbeat

3. Duele el corazón

4. Bailamos

5. Cuando me enamoro

6. Loco / Me pasé

7. Súbeme la radio

8. Escape

9. Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

10. I Like It

11. Hero

12. El perdón

13. Bailando

RICKY MARTIN TRILOGY TOUR SET LIST

1. Pégate

2. María

3. Adrenalina

4. Shake Your Bon-Bon

5. Lola, Lola

6. She Bangs

7. Tu recuerdo

8. Vuelve

9. Por arriba, por abajo

10. Vente pa’ ca

11. Livin’ la Vida Loca

12. The Cup of Life

THE TRILOGY TOUR 2023 DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Oct 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Oct 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Nov 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Nov 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Nov 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Aren

Fri Dec 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Dec 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena