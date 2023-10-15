Ice Spice Gets Surprise 'SNL' Introduction From Taylor Swift, Performs 'Pretty Girl' & 'In Ha Mood'

Ice Spice lined up a pretty epic surprise as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The 23-year-old “Barbie World” rapper provided the musical entertainment alongside first-time host Pete Davidson on October 14.

She put on a show with performances of “Pretty Girl” and “In Ha Mood.” The hitmaker also threw a curveball when close friend Taylor Swift appeared to announce her for the former.

Head inside to watch both of Ice Spice’s performances and to see the Taylor Swift cameo…

Dressed in all black, Taylor smiled coyly at the camera while introducing her pal. Fans in the audience let out extra-loud shrieks when they realized who was standing in front of them.

Taylor wasn’t the only star to make a cameo on SNL this week. Rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce showed up at the very end of a clip that poked fun at how the musician is dominating coverage of NFL games she attends. Before appearing on the show, the stars took a major step in their relationship.

If you missed it, Pete also showed off his musical side with a spoof of Ryan Gosling‘s Barbie song “I’m Just Ken.” His version even featured a reference to Kanye West.

Ice Spice recently weighed in on some Taylor drama. Did you see what happened?

