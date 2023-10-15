Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share First PDA, Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 2:09 am

Madonna, Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera's VMAs Performance Could Have Featured 3 Other Pop Stars

Madonna, Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera's VMAs Performance Could Have Featured 3 Other Pop Stars

Twenty years ago, Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera made history with their steamy performance at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

The performance went down in pop culture history thanks to the thematic climax when the Queen of Pop pulled in the two younger Princesses for a televised kiss.

Believe it or not, the performance turned 20 just ahead of the 2023 MTV VMAs back in August. In a new series of retrospectives, we learned some major details about the show-opener.

Chiefly, it was revealed that three other pop stars were considered for the Britney and Christina‘s roles. In fact, it was even alleged that one of the other musicians was initially booked alongside the “Toxic” pop star before she had to drop out.

It was also revealed that one big edit was requested to the performance after it first aired. We’re revisiting all of the details in honor of opening night of Madonna‘s Celebration Tour.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the biggest takeaways from the 20-year retrospective on Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s iconic performance…

