Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 11:36 am

Madonna Includes 5 of Her Kids on Stage During Opening Night of 'Celebration Tour'!

Madonna is making her greatest hits tour a family affair.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop kicked off her highly anticipated Celebration Tour on Saturday night (October 14) at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

During the show, not only was Madonna joined by tons of talented dancers on stage, but five of children!

In one sweet moment, Madonna paid tribute to her daughter Lourdes, who turned 27 that same day, by leading the audience in a singalong of her Ray of Light tribute, “Little Star.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Lourdes would then sit on a stool alongside her mother Madonna as 11-year-old Estere vogued during the “Vogue” section, giving her 10s across the board as the crowd cheered.

17-year-old Mercy James played piano for “Bad Girl,” Stella, 11 appeared onstage during “Don’t Tell Me” and David Banda, 18, played guitar on “Mother and Father.”

Madonna got quite serious at one point about her health, following her hospitalization at the beginning of the year.

“I didn’t think I was gonna make it. Neither did my doctors. That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me. I forgot five years of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me, and my children were there. And my children always save me every time,” she said.

“If you want to know my secret and you want to know how I pulled through and survived, I thought, I have to be there for my children. I have to survive for them.”

Watch clips of her kids in the show, courtesy of @howelldavies and @klaudiusz_130!

Click here to see all the outfits and the set list from the Celebration Tour, and click here for tickets.

Photos: Live Nation
