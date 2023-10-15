Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Hold Hands After Landing in Sydney

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have arrived in Australia.

The 56-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the 55-year-old country music rocker held hands and had big smiles on their faces as they made their way through the airport on Sunday (October 15) in Sydney, Australia.

For their flight, Nicole wore a cream-colored suit while Keith wore an all-black outfit with a matching black baseball hat.

Earlier this month, Prime Video debuted the first look at Nicole‘s upcoming series Expats, which will be available for streaming starting on January 26, 2024.

