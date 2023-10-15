Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Hold Hands &amp; Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos &amp; Videos Here!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 9:56 am

Paramount+ Renews 8 TV Shows in 2023, Cancels 6 More & Announces 1 Beloved Series Is Ending in 2023 (So Far)

Continue Here »

Paramount+ Renews 8 TV Shows in 2023, Cancels 6 More & Announces 1 Beloved Series Is Ending in 2023 (So Far)

Paramount+ has been announcing major renewal and cancellation news all throughout the year and we’re breaking it all down for you right here.

So far, there have been 6 total TV shows canceled by Paramount+ in 2023, followed by 8 renewals as well. One of the canceled TV shows was just saved by another streamer!

There are some decisions that have been shocking to fans, including the another beloved hit show that will be coming to an official end.

Keep reading to see which shows are renewed and canceled so far in 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount Plus
Posted to: EG, Extended, Paramount Plus, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr