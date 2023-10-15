Pregnant Jana Kramer Hospitalized During Babymoon for Bacterial Infection in Kidneys

Jana Kramer is recovering after a recent hospital stay.

On Sunday (October 15), the 39-year-old country music singer – who is currently expecting a baby with fiancé Allan Russell – revealed that she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection in her kidneys while on her “babymoon” in Florida.

“Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned,” Jana wrote on Instagram. “First off and most important, baby is good♥️. Swipe to hear his sweet heartbeat. The back pain I’ve been dealing with for weeks wasn’t just back pain. Lesson number one…don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think. So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves.”

She continued, “When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal’ so ‘don’t be a wimp’ is what I thought. Then someone very sweet in my dms sent me a message that it could possibly be my kidney. (I’ve since thanked her for her dm💜). But not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac…and que my closests friends to laugh at slight) we boarded the plane to Florida. When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital.”

“Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have. So. Lesson. Listen to ur body,” Jana wrote. “Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious. Also shout out to this amazing man who I begged to go sleep at the beautiful hotel he got for us but instead slept on a pull out chair.”

Jana concluded, “*Tip… Find u a man who doesn’t make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good. Shout out to the nurses at Good Samaritan hospital in west palm. Y’all were the sweetest. Xx”

Jana also shared a few photos of her and Allan at the beach after she was released from the hospital.

Jana and Allan got engaged in May and announced their pregnancy in June. She shares two kids – daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4 – with ex-husband Mike Caussin and Allan has a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Jana recently opened up about where she currently stands with her ex-husband.