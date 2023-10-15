Top Stories
Richest 'Gossip Girl' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $30 Million!)

Richest 'Gossip Girl' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $30 Million!)

The Gossip Girl cast has made a lot of money over the years!

The original series – starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Jessica Szohr, Kelly Rutherford, and Matthew Settle – first premiered on The CW in 2007 and ran for six seasons before coming to an end in 2012.

Even though the show isn’t on the air anymore, it’s still a fan-favorite series and the reboot series premiered in the summer of 2021 on HBO Max, however, it only aired for two seasons.

Of course, the show’s success has also meant its talented co-stars have also amassed a great deal of money along the way. They’ve also gone on to take on major new projects and achieve incredible things in their careers after the series ended.

We’ve rounded up the main cast of Gossip Girl, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth. Who do you think is worth the most?!

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest Gossip Girl cast member is…

