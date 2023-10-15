Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Suzanne Somers has sadly died.

The Three’s Company actress lost her 50-year battle with cancer one day before her 77th birthday, Page Six confirmed.

She died early Sunday morning (October 15), the star’s longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Hay added that her family had planned to gather on what would have been her 77th birthday a day later.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month,” he concluded.

She reportedly passed away beside her husband, Alan.

“She died in her new ‘all green home’ in Palm Springs, in her sleep with her loving husband by her side,” a source told the news outlet.

Another source said he had given his wife of 46 years an early birthday present.

“[It was a] handwritten love poem wrapped in her favorite pink peonies,” the source said.

Less than three months ago, Alan Hamel told Page Six that Suzanne‘s breast cancer had returned.

Suzanne also starred in Step by Step, and wrote many self-help books, as well as autobiographies and diet books. In 2012, she breifly hosted a show called The Suzanne Show on Lifetime. In 2015, she competed on Dancing With the Stars.

Our thoughts are with Suzanne Somers‘ loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

We have sadly lost many beloved stars in 2023.