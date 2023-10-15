Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel Did Something Incredibly Touching Right Before She Passed Away (Report)

Just before Suzanne Somers sadly passed away, her husband Alan Hamel reportedly did something very sweet.

The Three’s Company actress and fitness guru sadly died over the weekend on Sunday (October 15), and there’s a new report regarding her longtime husband.

The 87-year-old Canadian entertainer and TV host reportedly gave Suzanne a gift just before she died.

A source told Page Six that he had given his wife of 46 years an early birthday present, as she was about to turn 77 on Monday (October 16).

“[It was a] handwritten love poem wrapped in her favorite pink peonies,” the source revealed.

Tragically, Suzanne died just one day before her birthday.

If you didn’t know their love story, after meeting sometime in the ’60s, the two dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 1977, blending their families. (Suzanne had son Bruce Jr. from her previous marriage and Alan had two children from his first marriage).

“If you want to get really lofty, did we know each other in another life? It was that instant. I think the 10-year difference, he has a perspective that I’ve been catching up with. He’s been a great teacher, as I believe I’ve been a great teacher for him,” she previously told People of their connection.

Find out more about her passing, and her family’s plans for celebrating her life. RIP.