'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' - Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour numbers are in!

The movie is expected to bring in a haul of about $95-$97 million at the domestic box office, via TheWrap.

Prior to the release, AMC projected a $100 million domestic opening for the concert film, which would have beat out the $96.2 million October record set in 2019 by Joker.

Keep reading to find out more…

While it may not have opened to the projected figure, the movie cost $20 million to make, so it’s already a big success!

The Eras Tour also became the highest-grossing concert film in domestic box office history, surpassing the entire $73 million run of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never in 2011.

As a result of the movie, there’s at least one unexpected outcome: fans are swooning over one of Taylor Swift‘s backup dancers! Find out which one.

Swifties might notice that there are several differences between the film and the actual show. Check out every difference!