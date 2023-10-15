Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share First PDA, Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just took two big steps in their relationship – their first public display of affection and their first Saturday Night Live appearances in the same night.

Following weeks of rumors and evidence that Taylor and Travis have been dating, the couple was spotted out and about in New York City on Saturday night (October 14).

Grabbing dinner at Nobu, they were photographed holding hands. They both then proceeded to make surprise cameos on the popular late night show.

Page Six has photos of the A-list stars on their dinner date. Wearing a gray jacket over black pants and top, Taylor had her hair pulled back and her hand firmly in Travis‘. He wore a pair of brown pants with a jacket featuring a graphic print.

Later that evening, Travis participated in an SNL skit that poked fun at the intense interest in Taylor attending Travis‘ NFL games. Taylor‘s cameo followed when she announced the night’s musical guest Ice Spice, who she is good friends with.

Watch Travis Kelce’s SNL cameo below…