TikTok Star Callie Wilson Opens Up About Lil Wayne Situationship

Callie Wilson just launched her new podcast Living With Ease and the first episode is all about situationships!

The TikTok star opened up about one major situationship, without naming names, but when introducing the topic, she noted that this person’s name is all over her comments on TikTok – and that would be rapper Lil Wayne.

Callie had talked about dating a rapper, and after a video of them at the X Games started going around, everyone put the pieces together.

Now, she’s dishing and spilling all the tea on their situationship.

“There is one situationship that if you follow me on TIkTok, you have probably seen. I was not going to talk about it, but then there was a video that started to circulate of me and this person I was in a situationship with, and now my comment section is filled with this person’s name, and it’s just honestly very annoying ’cause I’ve moved on it from like months ago,” Callie says on her podcast.

The whole situationship with Lil Wayne started after she tattooed his name on her butt when she was drunk at a party in college. Then years later, she was in Miami and posted a photo scroll on Instagram, which included a pic of the tattoo, and she tagged him in the post.

“I obviously didn’t expect them to see it, but they did and they slid in my DMs,” she recalls. “At the time, I was like ‘Oh my gosh,’ like, I’m so excited, but now I know that, you know, it’s not really that special for them to slide in your DMs. That’s all I’ll say.”

She then talks about how they would send hearts back and forth to each other, and when she was back in NYC, he asked what city she was in, and when she told him, he left her on read.

“I didn’t feel any type of way, ’cause I didn’t really, it was just a funny thing. I didn’t really actually plan to hang out with them,” Callie shared.

However, months later she was in LA and out to dinner with a friend. She recalls that she was bored and thought why not message him “’cause it’ll be funny and there’s a chance they’ll see it because it won’t be in their requests.”

He did see the message and invited her over and while she was nervous about it, she did end up going. When she got to his house, it was him and some friends, but she was so tired, because it was late, and she ended up falling asleep on the couch.

“I remember being so embarrassed ’cause I was like what the hell. I go to this man’s house one time, and then I just fall asleep on their couch. I woke up, got an Uber home and went on my merry way.”

Callie says that she didn’t ever plan on hanging out with him again but he hit her up the next morning and asked to come back over, and she did. The next day, she was back in NYC and he checked on her, and according to Callie, things got more intense from there.

Cut to her ending up moving to Los Angeles for her own reasons, and their situationship took a turn.

“It became very toxic and possessive,” she says. “I remember all the time, I would get texts asking to reassure him there was no one else.”

However, she has nothing bad to say about him, it just got serious in a way she thought was unhealthy.

She ended things with him after realizing that hiding their hangouts from friends wasn’t good. Callie left that situationship and didn’t think much of it or expect to be talking about it so soon until that video of them at X Games surfaced.

After things ended, she uploaded a TikTok, which has since been deleted, and wrote, “Do not date one of your favorite rappers.”

