Timothee Chalamet Goes for Afternoon Hike After Picking Up Starbucks

Timothee Chalamet is enjoying the outdoors.

The 27-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor sipped on a coffee from Starbucks while going for a hike with one of his friends on Sunday afternoon (October 15) in Los Angeles.

For his outing, Timothee sported a striped shirt with baggy jeans.

Timothee‘s afternoon hike comes a few days after a new trailer for his upcoming movie Wonka was released! Timothee plays the iconic Willy Wonka in the movie, which hits theaters on December 15.

Earlier this month, Timothee was spotted in Paris, where he joined his new girlfriend Kylie Jenner for some of the fashion week festivities. He never did attend a show, so it seems he was just there to spend time with her!