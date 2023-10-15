Top Stories
Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Hold Hands &amp; Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos &amp; Videos Here!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 8:37 pm

Timothee Chalamet Goes for Afternoon Hike After Picking Up Starbucks

Timothee Chalamet Goes for Afternoon Hike After Picking Up Starbucks

Timothee Chalamet is enjoying the outdoors.

The 27-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor sipped on a coffee from Starbucks while going for a hike with one of his friends on Sunday afternoon (October 15) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

For his outing, Timothee sported a striped shirt with baggy jeans.

Timothee‘s afternoon hike comes a few days after a new trailer for his upcoming movie Wonka was released! Timothee plays the iconic Willy Wonka in the movie, which hits theaters on December 15.

Earlier this month, Timothee was spotted in Paris, where he joined his new girlfriend Kylie Jenner for some of the fashion week festivities. He never did attend a show, so it seems he was just there to spend time with her!
Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet goes for afternoon hike in l a 01
timothee chalamet goes for afternoon hike in l a 02
timothee chalamet goes for afternoon hike in l a 03
timothee chalamet goes for afternoon hike in l a 04
timothee chalamet goes for afternoon hike in l a 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr