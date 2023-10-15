Travis Kelce Cheers on Brother Jason at Eagles Game After Night Out with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is enjoying a day off the football field.

The 34-year-old linebacker – who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs – supported big brother Jason Kelce in the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Jets on Sunday (October 15) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Travis was seen wearing a green tracksuit, a backwards black hat, and sunglasses as he hung out with friends in the stands.

The night before, Travis and Taylor Swift both made surprise appearances on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

After the show, Travis and the 33-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer held hands and showed off some cute PDA as they headed to the SNL afterparty.

If you missed it, a country music icon recently admitted that she does not approve of Taylor and Travis‘ new relationship.

