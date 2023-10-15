Who Has Hosted 'Saturday Night Live' the Most Times? 23 Stars Have Joined the Show's 5-Timers Club, But Only 1 Has Hosted 17 Times

It’s an honor to host Saturday Night Live even once. However, some celebrities are so funny that they keep getting invited back.

Since the late-night show debuted on air all the way back in 1975, an exclusive club of recurring hosts has developed. Members are initiated once they’ve hosted at least five times.

Hence, they become a member of the Five-Timers Club.

While you gain entry to the club (and get a cool jacket to commemorate the occasion) after your fifth hosting gig, plenty of stars have returned even more often than that.

In fact, there are five hosts who have been on the show 10 times or more. Two celebs have even hosted more than 15 times, and the person who has hosted the most often has taken over an impressive 17 times.

We ranked the hosts in the club based on how many times they’ve taken over SNL hosting duties to see who came out on top!

Scroll through a roundup of every Saturday Night Live host in the Five-Timers Club and find out who has hosted the show the most times…