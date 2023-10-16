Top Stories
Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 10:07 am

2 Netflix TV Shows & 3 HBO Hits Are Being Given Top Priority to Start Filming Post-Strike

Continue Here »

2 Netflix TV Shows & 3 HBO Hits Are Being Given Top Priority to Start Filming Post-Strike

The actors’ strike is still ongoing, but we’re learning which TV shows are being given priority by both Netflix and HBO once stars are allowed to return to work and begin filming again.

If you don’t know, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions were both striking simultaneously all summer. Thankfully, the WGA strike has ended after coming to terms on a new and fair agreement. However, the actors’ strike is still ongoing. What this means is: writers can now begin or continue penning scripts for fan fave shows and movies. However, the actors cannot go back to work until SAG-AFTRA has a fair agreement in place (unless given a special SAG-AFTRA exception.)

A report is clarifying that HBO has 3 big TV shows that will be priority to film in 2024, and Netflix has 2 shows that they are focusing on post-strike.

Keep reading to find out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix, HBO
Posted to: EG, Extended, HBO, Netflix, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr