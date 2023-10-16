Top Stories
Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Working on New Music With an Exciting Producer While in NYC!

Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Working on New Music With an Exciting Producer While in NYC!

Ariana Grande’s music career might be kicking off again soon.

The 30-year-old “Positions” singer is working on new music in New York City, sources tell Page Six.

According to the report, Ariana wanted to focus her attention on the upcoming Wicked film adaptation before going back into the recording studio.

But because the movie was paused amid the Hollywood strikes, and continues to be due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Ariana “made the most of her unexpected free time, dropping into the studio to work on her seventh album.”

The report also claims she’s been working with none other than pop icon Max Martin, who have previously collaborated on smashes like “God Is a Woman.”

“Her priority has been Glinda [her character in Wicked] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven’t finished the film,” the source says.

“She doesn’t know when she’ll want to release” an album, “as she wants to be respectful of the timeline for Wicked, and originally didn’t want to do any music at all until after the films were released.”

They added: “She works quickly and drops [in] instinctively whenever she feels ready… so who knows?”

Ari‘s last studio album, Positions, dropped in 2020.

Photos: Getty
