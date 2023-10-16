Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 1:26 pm

Gerard Butler, Jason Momoa & Oscar Isaac Board Crime Thriller 'In The Hand Of Dante'

Gerard Butler, Jason Momoa, and Oscar Isaac have landed exciting new roles in a film together.

They will be starring in the thriller In The Hand Of Dante, directed by Julian Schnabel and executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

The film will be based on the 2003 book of the same name by Nick Tosches.

Here’s the synopsis, from Amazon: “Deep inside the Vatican library, a priest discovers the rarest and most valuable art object ever found: the manuscript of The Divine Comedy, written in Dante’s own hand. Via Sicily, the manuscript makes its way from the priest to a mob boss in New York City, where a writer named Nick Tosches is called to authenticate the prize. For this writer, the temptation is too great: he steals the manuscript in a last-chance bid to have it all. Some will find it offensive; others will declare it transcendent; it is certain to be the most ragingly debated novel of the decade.”

The movie is currently in production in Italy, Deadline reports, and has received an Interim Agreement with the actors’ guild to film right now despite the ongoing strike.

