Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About &amp; What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 7:42 pm

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are Getting to Know Each Other On Weekend Trips, According to Insider

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are Getting to Know Each Other On Weekend Trips, According to Insider

Romance rumors linking Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are continuing to pick up steam!

After they were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City earlier this month, fans started wondering if something was going on between them.

Last week a source revealed that they were “having fun” but implied that it wasn’t too serious.

On Monday (October 16), another insider revealed that things might be getting more serious as the pair get to know each other. They also revealed something about Bradley that Gigi appreciates.

Read more for the latest about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper…

Gigi is great,” a source told People. “She is getting to know Bradley outside of the city. They take weekend trips together.”

They continued, saying, “She has fun. She likes that he is a dad, too.”

If you missed it, a big report revealed how Bradley and Gigi‘s famous exes felt about the potential relationship.

Bradley was spotted out and about in NYC on his own last week. Gigi also generated headlines after breaking her silence on the crisis in Israel and Palestine.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr