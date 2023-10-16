Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are Getting to Know Each Other On Weekend Trips, According to Insider

Romance rumors linking Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are continuing to pick up steam!

After they were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City earlier this month, fans started wondering if something was going on between them.

Last week a source revealed that they were “having fun” but implied that it wasn’t too serious.

On Monday (October 16), another insider revealed that things might be getting more serious as the pair get to know each other. They also revealed something about Bradley that Gigi appreciates.

“Gigi is great,” a source told People. “She is getting to know Bradley outside of the city. They take weekend trips together.”

They continued, saying, “She has fun. She likes that he is a dad, too.”

Bradley was spotted out and about in NYC on his own last week. Gigi also generated headlines after breaking her silence on the crisis in Israel and Palestine.