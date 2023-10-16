Hailey & Justin Bieber Start the Week With a Coffee Date in Beverly Hills

Hailey and Justin Bieber are starting out the week with a jolt of caffeine.

On Sunday (October 15), the A-list couple was spotted heading out for a coffee date in Beverly Hills, Calif. They held hands while walking to Maru Expresso Bar, where they both picked up drinks.

For the outing, Hailey rocked a vintage t-shirt advertising a Frank Sinatra performance in Hawaii. She paired the shirt, which included a photo of the iconic musician wearing a tux, with a pleated black miniskirt.

Hailey carried a bag, wore icy blue ballet flats, black sunglasses and chunky statement jewelry.

Justin kept warm in a black and white jacket, which he paired with black shorts and a baseball cap. He accessorized with necklaces that had large mushrooms on them.

While waiting for their drinks, photographers captured them sharing a very sweet hug.

