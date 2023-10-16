Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About &amp; What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 2:03 pm

Hailey & Justin Bieber Start the Week With a Coffee Date in Beverly Hills

Hailey & Justin Bieber Start the Week With a Coffee Date in Beverly Hills

Hailey and Justin Bieber are starting out the week with a jolt of caffeine.

On Sunday (October 15), the A-list couple was spotted heading out for a coffee date in Beverly Hills, Calif. They held hands while walking to Maru Expresso Bar, where they both picked up drinks.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the outing, Hailey rocked a vintage t-shirt advertising a Frank Sinatra performance in Hawaii. She paired the shirt, which included a photo of the iconic musician wearing a tux, with a pleated black miniskirt.

Hailey carried a bag, wore icy blue ballet flats, black sunglasses and chunky statement jewelry.

Justin kept warm in a black and white jacket, which he paired with black shorts and a baseball cap. He accessorized with necklaces that had large mushrooms on them.

While waiting for their drinks, photographers captured them sharing a very sweet hug.

We’ve got more pics of the couple from last week!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
justin hailey bieber hold hands coffee 01
justin hailey bieber hold hands coffee 02
justin hailey bieber hold hands coffee 03
justin hailey bieber hold hands coffee 04
justin hailey bieber hold hands coffee 05

Credit: LESE, @CelebrityLivin_; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr