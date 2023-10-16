Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Is Justin Herbert Single? Meet the Quarterback's Rumored Girlfriend, Sports Reporter Taylor Bisciotti

Is Justin Herbert Single? Meet the Quarterback's Rumored Girlfriend, Sports Reporter Taylor Bisciotti

As the quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert the top-paid player in the NFL.

The 25-year-old professional athlete is one of the biggest names in football in 2023, and people want to know everything about him. That includes information about his life away from the football field.

One question you might find yourself asking is if Justin Herbert is single. The answer is a little more complicated than you’d think, but he’s rumored to be dating sports reporter Taylor Bisciotti.

We pulled together everything you’ll want to know about her and their romance rumors.

Read more about Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti…

Justin and Taylor have been romantically linked since 2021 according to The U.S. Sun, but they have not confirmed that they are an item. They also have not attended any recent events together.

Aside from the fact that they have been seen hanging out, Taylor and Justin do have some things in common. For starters: football.

Taylor, 32, is a reporter and sports commentator for NFL Network. She’s from Atlanta, Georgia and attended the University of Georgia before getting settled in sports reporting.

On her website, she opened up about growing up with a love of football and sports instilled in her from a young age. She grew up “the only girl of five boys between her brothers and cousins,” and they are part of what led to her passion for athletics.

Justin also has two brothers, both of whom played football!

She has amassed a following of more than 130K on Instagram, where she posts about work, workouts and some personal information.

Are Taylor and Justin dating? Only time will tell, but we’ll let you know for sure as soon as they comment on it.

In the meantime, you might want to know more about another top-paid NFL star Daniel Jones and his love life!
