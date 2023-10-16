Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Kendall Jenner Reveals What Her 'Roman Empire' Is, Why She Used to Dislike Her Family Attending Her Fashion Shows

Kendall Jenner just did a video with Vogue where she answered some fun questions.

The 27-year-old model and reality star revealed what her Roman Empire is, why she used to not like it when her family watched her walk runways and more.

If you haven’t seen the “Roman Empire” trend on TikTok, women had been asking their male partners and friends if they often thought of the Roman Empire. It turns out that many of the men revealed that they thought of the Roman Empire every day.

Now, women are revealing what their own personal Roman Empire is.

