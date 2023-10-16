Larsa Pippen Wears Velvet Jumpsuit on Date Night with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are enjoying a night out.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star and the 32-year-old former college basketball player waited to pick up their ride from the valet after grabbing dinner at celeb hotspot Nobu on Saturday night (October 14) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Larsa Pippen

For their night out, Larsa wore a navy velvet jumpsuit while Marcus coordinated in a blue suit.

Larsa and Marcus‘ night out in Malibu comes several days after Bravo debuted the trailer for season six of RHOM, which will premiere on Nov. 1. In the trailer, Larsa and Marcus discussed his dad Michael Jordan‘s disapproval of their relationship.

If you missed it, Larsa and Marcus will be appearing together on the new season of a hit competition series!