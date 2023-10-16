Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2023 at 2:14 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready for 'Stranger Things' to End, Reveals What It's Preventing Her From Doing

Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready for 'Stranger Things' to End, Reveals What It's Preventing Her From Doing

Millie Bobby Brown is ready for Stranger Things to come to an end.

In a new interview, the 19-year-old star was asked about the final season of the show, which will presumably film when the actors’ strike comes to an end.

She told Glamour, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’ Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

She added that it gave her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor.”

And she added, “When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people.”

Millie has portrayed Eleven on Netflix’s smash-hit since season 1 aired in 2016.

In the same interview, Millie revealed why she feels ready to get married at the young age of 19.
