Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Discovered She's a Feminist

Millie Bobby Brown found out that she’s a feminist in a rather unconventional way.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things actress spoke out in a new interview with Glamour, out now.

During the conversation, Millie spoke about coming into her feminist awakening.

“She credits her feminist awakening to a visit to a psychic, who informed her that she was, in fact, a feminist,” Glamour notes.

According to the report, Millie went home and googled “How do I know if I’m a feminist?” After reading articles and books, she “really grasped the idea of feminism and what it means to me,” she says.

“Ultimately it’s about opportunity.”

Her production company, PCMA Productions, aims to tell stories about what girls and women can be, including the upcoming Damsel, in which she will play a dragon-fighting princess alongside Angela Bassett and Robin Wright.

“The theme is feminism,” she told the outlet.

She also revealed why she feels comfortable getting married so young.