Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 11:15 pm

Oprah Winfrey's Rep Denies Claims She Asked to Join Mitt Romney on a 'Unity Ticket'

Oprah Winfrey‘s team is speaking out amid a claim made about her in a new Mitt Romney biography.

It’s claimed in political journalist McKay Coppins‘ new book that Oprah called up Mitt and told him that they should form a unity ticket to “save the country.”

Oprah is a well-known Democrat while Mitt is a Republican.

In a statement to the media, Oprah‘s rep confirms that she did talk to Mitt on the phone, but denies that she was ever requesting to be on his presidential ticket.

“In November 2019, Ms. Winfrey called Senator Romney to encourage him to run on an Independent ticket,” the spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was not calling to be part of the ticket and was never considering running herself.”

