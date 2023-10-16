Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2023 at 6:57 pm

Robert De Niro, 80, Talks Co-Parenting His Infant Daughter With Tiffany Chen, Reveals If He Thinks About Death

Robert De Niro opened up about co-parenting his six-month-old daughter Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The 80-year-old Oscar-winning actor confirmed that he had welcomed his seventh child back in May. He provided more information about his little one at the time, confirming that Tiffany was her mother.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Robert revealed how involved he was in parenting Gia and what he thought about fatherhood.

He also addressed his mortality, revealing his thoughts on death and how he approaches them as he ages.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Robert De Niro’s new interview…

