Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 4:56 pm

Sam Neill Provides Update on His Cancer Treatments, Reveals He's Not Afraid of Dying But Is Horrified About Something Else

Sam Neill Provides Update on His Cancer Treatments, Reveals He's Not Afraid of Dying But Is Horrified About Something Else

Sam Neill provided an update on his battle with cancer.

Earlier this year the 76-year-old actor, who you’ll recognize from the likes of Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, revealed that he was diagnosed with stage-three blood cancer in March 2022.

He let fans know that he was in remission. In October 2023, he’s been in remission for over a year.

In a new interview, Sam opened up about the drug that is keeping him that way. He also discussed dying, saying that he was not afraid of it. However, there was one thing that left him “horrified.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to the Australian Story, Sam explained that he’s been treated with a “rare anti-cancer drug,” which is helping him stay in remission. He receives biweekly treatments the he described as “very grim and depressing.”

Despite the way it makes him feel, the actor is grateful: “But it’s keeping me alive,” he said.”

The drug won’t work forever, a fact that he said he was aware of and “prepared” to deal with when the time came.

In regards to his diagnosis, Sam seems largely unbothered. “I know I’ve got it, but I’m not really interested in it,” he said, adding, “It’s out of my control. If you can’t control it, don’t get into it.”

He described the prospect of death as “annoying” but stressed that he’s “not remotely afraid” of it. On the flip side, the thought of retirement “fills me with horror.”

We saw Sam on the red carpet at a premiere earlier this year.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sam Neill

