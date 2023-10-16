Sam Underwood Arrested for Felony Domestic Battery, Ex-Wife Valorie Curry Confirms She's Not the Victim

Fear the Walking Dead actor Sam Underwood has been arrested for felony domestic battery.

TMZ is reporting that Sam and a woman allegedly got into a “heated argument that got physical” in the early morning hours of Saturday (October 7). Cops were called to an L.A. area apartment at around 2:30am.

Sam was arrested after the cops observed “visible marks” on the woman’s body, though she did not need medical attention. He was booked and released after being in custody for 10 hours.

Sources told the outlet that Sam is planning to submit evidence that will “disprove” the claims being made against him.

For those who don’t know, Sam married actress Valorie Curry back in 2016, but we have since learned that they are divorced and she’s not the anonymous woman.

“I can confirm that he and Valorie have been divorced since April 2023. Separated in 2022. She is not the victim,” her rep told RadarOnline.com.