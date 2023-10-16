Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 5:58 pm

Suzanne Somers' Son Bruce Jr. Breaks Silence After His Mom's Death

Suzanne Somers‘ son, Bruce Somers Jr., is speaking out.

The 57-year-old son of the late Three’s Company actress and Bruce Somers spoke out on social media following the sad news of his mom’s passing over the weekend.

“She soared higher than most can dream,” he began. “She protected those who didn’t have a voice. She asked the questions most didn’t know to ask. She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions.”

“To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn,” he wrote.

“She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom.”

“I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that. Growing up, it was us against the world. And then she took the world by storm. It’s always too soon, no matter how prepared we may be. But she will live through me as she taught me to be kind, to be present, to love and be loved, to care, to express, and to always speak from the heart… because THAT is the voice of God,” he continued.

“Mom, you left me with all the tools, though I’ll still need your guiding spirit around me. I feel you and know you are there. But I will miss your sweet hand and caring eyes that would look deep into my soul for verification that everything was okay. Thank you for being the best mother any son could ever dream of,” Bruce wrote.

“I miss you already. Call me greedy, but 57 years wasn’t enough. And yet, I received more love than I could ever imagine. I love you so dearly. Happy Birthday on what would have been your 77th birthday. Please gorge on all the birthday cake you want while you make all the other angels sing, dance, laugh and cry. Today, Heaven is lucky. 🥰🥲😇❤️🙏🍀”

Our thoughts are with Suzanne‘s loved ones. Read the love poem her husband gave her right before her passing.
