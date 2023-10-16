Suzanne Somers' 'Step By Step' On Screen Husband Patrick Duffy Mourns Her Death in Touching Statement

Suzanne Somers tragically passed away over the weekend, just one day before her 77th birthday.

Now, her Step By Step on-screen husband, Patrick Duffy, has released a statement mourning her death.

Keep reading to find out more…

“As with everyone who knew her, I was stunned yesterday by the news that my dear and deep friend Suzanne had passed. For that brief moment it was unbelievable. But indeed she has passed. She beautifully passed through my life on this leg of her endless journey. My task now is to remain on the roadside as she continues on,” Patrick told People.

He then mentioned what he’ll miss about her: “the phone calls, the emails, the visits, and the meals and laughter.”

“But the dialogue of deep and thoughtful, and silly and frivolous continues. My conversations with her now will be held solely through my daily Buddhist practice. I am not alone in wishing I had one more face-to-face with her and [her husband] Alan, but had we had that meeting last Friday I would still be yearning for just one more today. It is the painful beauty of our present human reality. What strength and support I can muster I send to Alan and [her son] Bruce and her family and to her I say; When the stone of your life dropped in this pond you made quite a ripple my friend. Thank you.”

The pair portrayed a husband and wife on the hit ABC sitcom Step By Step from 1991 to 1998.

See all of the celebrity reactions that poured in, mourning Suzanne‘s death.

Our continued thoughts are with her friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.