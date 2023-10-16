Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About &amp; What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 12:10 pm

Suzanne Somers' 'Step By Step' On Screen Husband Patrick Duffy Mourns Her Death in Touching Statement

Suzanne Somers' 'Step By Step' On Screen Husband Patrick Duffy Mourns Her Death in Touching Statement

Suzanne Somers tragically passed away over the weekend, just one day before her 77th birthday.

Now, her Step By Step on-screen husband, Patrick Duffy, has released a statement mourning her death.

Keep reading to find out more…

“As with everyone who knew her, I was stunned yesterday by the news that my dear and deep friend Suzanne had passed. For that brief moment it was unbelievable. But indeed she has passed. She beautifully passed through my life on this leg of her endless journey. My task now is to remain on the roadside as she continues on,” Patrick told People.

He then mentioned what he’ll miss about her: “the phone calls, the emails, the visits, and the meals and laughter.”

“But the dialogue of deep and thoughtful, and silly and frivolous continues. My conversations with her now will be held solely through my daily Buddhist practice. I am not alone in wishing I had one more face-to-face with her and [her husband] Alan, but had we had that meeting last Friday I would still be yearning for just one more today. It is the painful beauty of our present human reality. What strength and support I can muster I send to Alan and [her son] Bruce and her family and to her I say; When the stone of your life dropped in this pond you made quite a ripple my friend. Thank you.”

The pair portrayed a husband and wife on the hit ABC sitcom Step By Step from 1991 to 1998.

See all of the celebrity reactions that poured in, mourning Suzanne‘s death.

Our continued thoughts are with her friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Patrick Duffy, suzanne somers

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr