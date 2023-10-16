Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands On Second Night Out in NYC!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are stepping out for date night!

The 33-year-old “Love Story” singer and the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs lineback held hands as they left the Waverly Inn after a dinner date on Sunday night (October 15) in New York City.

For their night out, Taylor wore a black and green floral-print sheer top with a black leather skirt while Travis wore a tan corduroy outfit.

This is now the second night out in a row the new couple has stepped out in NYC.

Last night, Taylor and Travis both made surprise appearances on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live before they attended the cast’s after-party.

Hours before his Sunday night out with Taylor, Travis supported brother Jason Kelce at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Jets.

If you missed it, Taylor‘s Eras Tour Concert Film just made history!

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier top.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepping out on their dinner date…
