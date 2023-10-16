Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer's Brother Played With Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs!

Taylor Swift has had a connection to the Kansas City Chiefs for months… all thanks to one of her backup dancers!

Turns out, one of Tay‘s beloved backup dancers is the brother of a Chiefs player, who played alongside her new boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Kameron Saunders is the dancer who screams out “like, ever” during the song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and his brother is Khalen Saunders, a former defensive tackle for the Chiefs.

Khalen played with the team from 2019 through 2022, but he now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

When the Eras Tour traveled to Kansas City and played at Arrowhead Stadium, Kameron posted a touching note about performing at the venue.

“This weekend is a special one!!! HOME STATE!!!!!! 🏡🥹❤️💛 Born and raised in St. Louis but Kansas City is like a second home! I graduated from UMKC, I lived here on and off for the past 4 years, my brother played for the Chiefs (2019-2023) and I’ve been to games at this stadium way more times than I can count to support my brother but never been on the field. Full circle!!! 🥹🥰,” he said.

