Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Dominican Republic, Faces Assault Allegations

Tekashi 6ix9ine is in more trouble with the law.

The 27-year-old “Pa Ti” rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic and faces assault allegations.

According to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the rapper was accused of assaulting two producers who were working with his girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral. He was taken in by police officers on Friday (October 13).

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, is said to have gone to the studio where his girlfriend was working with producers Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García. TMZ obtained a video of the musician arriving at the studio.

While a motive has not been formally revealed, one of the producers alleged that Tekashi was “jealous” of their relationship with his girlfriend.

The extent of the damage that he allegedly caused has not been revealed. However, one of the alleged victims said that he underwent surgery after his jaw was damaged.

We will update you as we learn more.

Tekashi has previously been arrested and pled guilty to multiple accounts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking. He was released from prison early in 2020.

He was assaulted inside a Florida gym earlier this year.