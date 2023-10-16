'The Crown' Season 6 - First Look Photos & New Details Revealed!
The Crown is coming to an end.
Netflix released the First Look images from Part 1 of the final season of The Crown, set to hit the streamer on November 16.
These first four episodes of the final season depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.
Click through to see the first look images, read new quotes from the actors, and find out more about the plot…