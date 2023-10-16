Top Stories
Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 2:37 am

'The Goldbergs' Actress Hayley Orrantia Marries Greg Furman!

'The Goldbergs' Actress Hayley Orrantia Marries Greg Furman!

Hayley Orrantia is a married woman!

The 29-year-old actress, best known for playing Erica Goldberg on the ABC comedy series The Goldbergs, married fiancé Greg Furman on Saturday (October 14) in Malibu, Calif.

Hayley and Greg, 34, married in front of 200 of their friends and family members at the Calamigos Ranch.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We just wanted the night to feel like friends and family are in an extension of our own home — a very living room vibe,” Hayley shared with People. “It just fit perfectly with what we’ve always been envisioning.”

Hayley and Greg first met six years ago after being introduced by a Goldbergs coworker.

“I saw his videos come up on my [Instagram] page, and I just thought, ‘This guy’s so funny, I just want to hang out with him,’ so I actually slid in the DMs,” Hayley recalled. “I asked if we could go get coffee. So pretty much from there that was about it — we’ve been together ever since.”

Hayley and Greg announced their engagement in June 2022.

Congrats to the newlyweds!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Greg Furman, hayley orrantia, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr