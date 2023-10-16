'The Goldbergs' Actress Hayley Orrantia Marries Greg Furman!

Hayley Orrantia is a married woman!

The 29-year-old actress, best known for playing Erica Goldberg on the ABC comedy series The Goldbergs, married fiancé Greg Furman on Saturday (October 14) in Malibu, Calif.

Hayley and Greg, 34, married in front of 200 of their friends and family members at the Calamigos Ranch.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We just wanted the night to feel like friends and family are in an extension of our own home — a very living room vibe,” Hayley shared with People. “It just fit perfectly with what we’ve always been envisioning.”

Hayley and Greg first met six years ago after being introduced by a Goldbergs coworker.

“I saw his videos come up on my [Instagram] page, and I just thought, ‘This guy’s so funny, I just want to hang out with him,’ so I actually slid in the DMs,” Hayley recalled. “I asked if we could go get coffee. So pretty much from there that was about it — we’ve been together ever since.”

Hayley and Greg announced their engagement in June 2022.

Congrats to the newlyweds!