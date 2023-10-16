Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Travis Kelce Insider Says Taylor Swift Is 'Unlike Anyone' NFL Star's Dated Before, Reveals Big Step They've Taken

Someone close to Travis Kelce is speaking out about the NFL star’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs has been linked to the 33-year-old “Lover” pop star for a while now, and they were just seen engaging in some PDA (and making surprise Saturday Night Live cameos) over the weekend.

In a new report, one of Travis‘ friends opened up about the couple and how far along things have progressed between them. They also revealed a fairly big step that the stars have taken.

The insider told People that the stars are “having a great time getting to know one another.” Describing them as “a very cute couple,” they added that Taylor was “unlike anyone Travis has dated before.”

“It was very unexpected for his friends, but he’s so into her and very, very happy,” they said, adding that “some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it.”

It’s still new, but at the moment things seem to be going well. So well in fact, that they’ve taken the next step and “have introduced some of their friends to each other.”

How’s that going? “Everyone’s getting along and seeing how much fun they have together.”

The news comes following a big report about their weekend outing, which included revelations about how they acted together and an offer Travis made to Taylor‘s security.

