Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 10:54 pm

Travis Kelce Joins Brother Jason to Cheer on Phillies at Baseball Game

Travis Kelce is now in Philly!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs football player joined his older brother Jason to cheer on the Philadelphia Phillies during game one of the Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday (October 16) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Penn.

For those who don’t know, Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, so he’s definitely a hometown hero for Phillies fans.

Travis brought along his best friends Aric Jones and Ross Travis for the baseball game, one day after cheering on Jason at the Eagles game in New Jersey.

Travis and his new girlfriend Taylor Swift were seen holding hands for the second night in a row on Sunday during a date night in New York City and we have all the photos.

