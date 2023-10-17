Alicia Keys Deletes & Apologizes for Instagram Post About Paragliding Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

Alicia Keys picked an unfortunate time to tell fans about her interest in paragliding.

The Grammy-winning singer, who lives in an area of California where paragliding is a very popular sport, took to Instagram to talk about her interest in picking up the new hobby.

“What would you do if u weren’t afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth… I’ve had my eyes on paragliding…👀👀,” she said in the original post, which has since been deleted.

Unfortunately, the timing was poor due to the Israel-Gaza conflict, in which terrorists paraglided into an Israeli music festival and murdered many innocent people.

Now, Alicia is speaking out with an apology after her Instagram post received a lot of backlash.

Alicia later wrote on Instagram Stories, “The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart has been breaking…. I pray for and stand for peace.”

Music manager Guy Oseary took to his page to defend Alicia.

“There’s talk of an antisemitic post that my dear friend Alicia Keys had up on her instagram. I can confirm to anyone in my ✡️ community that needs to hear it: it’s NOT true. There was a specific word in her post that our community at this very painful time find very triggering, but it was absolutely not connected in any way,” Guy said. “I spoke to Alicia and she was horrified to learn what the word implied and immediately took it down. Alicia has always been a fighter for all human rights. I’ve had a front row seat for over a decade of seeing her positive influence in the world. Her humanitarian work reflects her empathy and her heart.”

One of the stars of Fifth Harmony recently called out celebs for their response to the tragic conflict.