Tue, 17 October 2023 at 6:44 pm

Chargers Fan Merrianne Do Denies She's Getting Paid, Responds to 'Plant' Allegations

Chargers Fan Merrianne Do Denies She's Getting Paid, Responds to 'Plant' Allegations

Merrianne Do is just a huge fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, not a “plant” being paid by the NFL!

The Chargers fan went viral during the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night (October 16) and she made a talk show appearance the next day to respond to allegations that she was paid to act excited.

Even Aaron Rodgers thought she could be a plant!

Merrianne appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to respond to allegations.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I wish I was getting paid! But this is me guys, a crazy mom of four, crazy Chargers fan and a crazy football fan,” she said. “All the moms text me asking ‘Why are people saying you are a fake? This is how you are!’ I guess my poor kids have to deal with this every day but now, it is crazy that the world thinks this is different because my kids have dealt with this in their lives.”

Merrianne continued, “I wear my heart on my sleeve and I’m intense in everything I do. I’ve been a football fan for as long as I can remember and I’m passionate about it. I was excited, I was elated, my heart was just bursting. I’ve been a Chargers fan ever since I moved to California over 20 years ago.”
