Chiefs Teammates Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Invest in F1 Team Alpine Racing

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are teaming up on a new venture.

Otro Capital announced the 34-year-old and 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs stars are lead investors in an ownership group that secured a $218 million investment into a Formula 1 team, Alpine Racing, via People.

The two are joining four-time golf champion Rory McIlroy and Olympic boxing gold medalist Anthony Joshua in the ownership group, alongside Travis‘ management company, A&A Management.

He called the partnership with “world-class” private equity firm Otro Capital a “dream come true” in a statement.

“We are embracing this opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary, and we look forward to contributing our passion and commitment to this incredible team,” Travis went on to say.

Patrick says he’s “excited” about the investment, adding “I am thrilled to join forces with my friend Travis Kelce and this group of investors led by Otro Capital to support the world-class Alpine Racing Team.”

“As athletes, we understand the importance of teamwork, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence. We see these same qualities in Alpine Racing and are excited to be a part of their journey to further success.”

The quarterback and tight end have become close friends since they started playing together in the NFL in 2017.

