Chris Pine Pairs Tank Shirt with Shorts & Tights for Morning Dance Class

Chris Pine is getting in a morning workout.

The 43-year-old Don’t Worry Darling actor made his way out to his car after a dance class on Monday morning (October 16) in Los Angeles.

For his dance class, Chris wore a “Big Boy” tank top with tiny black shorts over black tights paired with a blue baseball hat, sunglasses, and brown loafers.

Last week, Chris was among the 700+ celebs that signed an open letter in support of Israel following the recent Hamas attacks. Find out which other A-list stars also signed the letter.

Over the summer, Chris vacationed on the Amalfi Coast in Italy where he was photographed showing off his fit physique while going shirtless on a boat.