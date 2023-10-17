Top Stories
Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, &amp; 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, & 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 10:48 am

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Question Asking If She Wants to Be in Britney Spears' Memoir

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Question Asking If She Wants to Be in Britney Spears' Memoir

Christina Aguilera made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (October 16) where she did a lengthy interview, and a series of questions did involve Britney Spears‘ memoir.

Jimmy asked if she was given a heads up by Britney that she’d be in the book.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Dude, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Christina said when asked.

She added, “I’m hoping that everything is all good with her. Everything’s beautiful. The future should be celebrated.”

Jimmy then said, “If you had to choose between being in it and not being in it?”

Christina laughed and responded, “I mean, for real? For real?”

“I would like to be in it,” Jimmy said.

“Maybe you will be in it. Listen, I’d rather it be you than me,” Christina finally said.

Well, we already know that there is a mention of Christina as some excerpts from Britney‘s book, “The Woman in Me,” were released and we have the text here.

Christina also spoke in the interview about her upcoming Las Vegas residency, kicking off on December 30.

You can see photos of Christina leaving her interview with Jimmy Kimmel in the gallery of this post.

FYI: Christina is wearing a Diesel skirt and Saint Laurent boots and sunglasses.
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera jimmy kimmel live 01
christina aguilera jimmy kimmel live 02
christina aguilera jimmy kimmel live 03
christina aguilera jimmy kimmel live 04
christina aguilera jimmy kimmel live 05

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr