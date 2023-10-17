Christina Aguilera Reacts to Question Asking If She Wants to Be in Britney Spears' Memoir

Christina Aguilera made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (October 16) where she did a lengthy interview, and a series of questions did involve Britney Spears‘ memoir.

Jimmy asked if she was given a heads up by Britney that she’d be in the book.

“Dude, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Christina said when asked.

She added, “I’m hoping that everything is all good with her. Everything’s beautiful. The future should be celebrated.”

Jimmy then said, “If you had to choose between being in it and not being in it?”

Christina laughed and responded, “I mean, for real? For real?”

“I would like to be in it,” Jimmy said.

“Maybe you will be in it. Listen, I’d rather it be you than me,” Christina finally said.

Well, we already know that there is a mention of Christina as some excerpts from Britney‘s book, “The Woman in Me,” were released and we have the text here.

Christina also spoke in the interview about her upcoming Las Vegas residency, kicking off on December 30.

