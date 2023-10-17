Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2023 at 4:45 pm

Erin Andrews Confirms She Sent Chiefs Windbreaker to Taylor Swift, Which She Wore to Game - Buy It Now!

Erin Andrews Confirms She Sent Chiefs Windbreaker to Taylor Swift, Which She Wore to Game - Buy It Now!

Erin Andrews is opening up about Taylor Swift wearing her WEAR By Erin Andrews windbreaker to Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs game last week!

The beloved sportscaster and former DWTS co-host said that she sent Taylor a package with clothes, not knowing if the singer would actually wear the apparel or not. She confirms that she did not send it to Travis though, as some of have speculated.

“I sent it in hopes that she would get it, right? Okay, so I sent it that way. Never thinking in a million years she would get it, okay? So then she does,” Erin said on her Calm Down podcast.

She continued, “I got it to her somehow, not, not via him. I would never do that. But I also was just like. This ain’t happening.”

“I love the way she styled it. God, she’s so cute. I can’t take it,” Erin later said in the podcast.

The Chiefs version of the windbreaker quickly sold out, but it’s now available for pre-order. The windbreaker is also available in styles for every other team!

Erin also played a part in Taylor and Travis‘ relationship!

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
