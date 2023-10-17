Erin Andrews Confirms She Sent Chiefs Windbreaker to Taylor Swift, Which She Wore to Game - Buy It Now!

Erin Andrews is opening up about Taylor Swift wearing her WEAR By Erin Andrews windbreaker to Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs game last week!

The beloved sportscaster and former DWTS co-host said that she sent Taylor a package with clothes, not knowing if the singer would actually wear the apparel or not. She confirms that she did not send it to Travis though, as some of have speculated.

“I sent it in hopes that she would get it, right? Okay, so I sent it that way. Never thinking in a million years she would get it, okay? So then she does,” Erin said on her Calm Down podcast.

She continued, “I got it to her somehow, not, not via him. I would never do that. But I also was just like. This ain’t happening.”

“I love the way she styled it. God, she’s so cute. I can’t take it,” Erin later said in the podcast.

The Chiefs version of the windbreaker quickly sold out, but it’s now available for pre-order. The windbreaker is also available in styles for every other team!

Erin also played a part in Taylor and Travis‘ relationship!

Head inside for the link to buy the windbreaker…

Get the shopping links below!

Kansas City Chiefs BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Arizona Cardinals BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Baltimore Ravens BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Buffalo Bills BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Carolina Panthers BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Chicago Bears BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Cincinnati Bengals BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Cleveland Browns BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Dallas Cowboys BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Denver Broncos BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Detroit Lions BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Green Bay Packers BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Houston Texans BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Indianapolis Colts BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Jacksonville Jaguars BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Las Vegas Raiders BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Los Angeles Chargers BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Los Angeles Rams BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Miami Dolphins BUY THE JACKET HERE!

New England Patriots BUY THE JACKET HERE!

New Orleans Saints BUY THE JACKET HERE!

New York Giants BUY THE JACKET HERE!

New York Jets BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Pittsburgh Steelers BUY THE JACKET HERE!

San Francisco 49ers BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Seattle Seahawks BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Tennessee Titans BUY THE JACKET HERE!

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.