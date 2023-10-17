Erin Andrews Played a Role in Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Dating - Read the Story!

Erin Andrews definitely helped Travis Kelce shoot his shot with Taylor Swift!

“I’m the new Bumble,” Erin joked about putting it out in the universe that Travis and Taylor should date.

Let’s backtrack a bit. If you don’t remember, back in August, Erin and her podcast co-host Charissa Thompson told Taylor: “Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. This is one Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Keep reading to find out more…

So on the Today show this morning (October 17), Erin explained more.

“Travis had gone to the ‘Eras Tour.’ I guess he wanted to meet her — he made a bracelet with his phone number on it. Cute! They didn’t meet up. He made a plea on his podcast that he’d like to meet her. So I saw it, I’m a huge fan of his, [I] work with him,” Erin explained.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Erin additionally explained, “Travis was very open about not getting to meet her. And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his and we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy.’”

Well, it looks like Taylor took them all up on it because they’ve been seen together numerous times this past weekend, holding hands and looking so happy!

On the Today show, she was asked if she’s spoken to Travis since.

“I have left him alone, although I am going to bug him this week because I just want to check in. I know him obviously better than her. He looks adorable. He’s got a glow to him. That’s a glow up, girls. He looks fantastic.”

Erin also sent Taylor her Chiefs swag from her apparel line…and she wore it to the game! Erin said, “I sent her a WEAR team apparel jacket and she wore it! I just sent it to her — you never know if people will really wear it — and she showed up (with it).”

On Late Night, Erin added, “We hope to officiate the wedding. We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”