Top Stories
Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, &amp; 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, & 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 11:44 am

Erin Andrews Played a Role in Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Dating - Read the Story!

Erin Andrews Played a Role in Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Dating - Read the Story!

Erin Andrews definitely helped Travis Kelce shoot his shot with Taylor Swift!

“I’m the new Bumble,” Erin joked about putting it out in the universe that Travis and Taylor should date.

Let’s backtrack a bit. If you don’t remember, back in August, Erin and her podcast co-host Charissa Thompson told Taylor: “Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. This is one Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Keep reading to find out more…

So on the Today show this morning (October 17), Erin explained more.

Travis had gone to the ‘Eras Tour.’ I guess he wanted to meet her — he made a bracelet with his phone number on it. Cute! They didn’t meet up. He made a plea on his podcast that he’d like to meet her. So I saw it, I’m a huge fan of his, [I] work with him,” Erin explained.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Erin additionally explained, “Travis was very open about not getting to meet her. And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his and we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy.’”

Well, it looks like Taylor took them all up on it because they’ve been seen together numerous times this past weekend, holding hands and looking so happy!

On the Today show, she was asked if she’s spoken to Travis since.

“I have left him alone, although I am going to bug him this week because I just want to check in. I know him obviously better than her. He looks adorable. He’s got a glow to him. That’s a glow up, girls. He looks fantastic.”

Erin also sent Taylor her Chiefs swag from her apparel line…and she wore it to the game! Erin said, “I sent her a WEAR team apparel jacket and she wore it! I just sent it to her — you never know if people will really wear it — and she showed up (with it).”

On Late Night, Erin added, “We hope to officiate the wedding. We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Erin Andrews, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr