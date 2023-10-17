Halle Bailey Stuns on Red Carpet with Boyfriend DDG at Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023

Halle Bailey is glowing on the red carpet!

The 23-year-old The Little Mermaid actress and Chloe x Halle singer held hands with her boyfriend, rapper DDG, while attending the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday (October 16) at One Marylebone in London, England.

It’s been a big year for Halle following the release of The Little Mermaid earlier this year and wrapping with the theatrical release of The Color Purple on Christmas Day. She is playing Nettie in the musical version of the classic story.

Want to know more about DDG? We have all the details on him, including why her fans were upset with him after the release of his song “Famous” over the summer.

FYI: Halle is wearing a Nicole + Felicia strapless black velvet mini dress with 3-D white roses.

