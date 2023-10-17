Leonardo DiCaprio & Lily Gladstone's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Gets New Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Release - Watch Now!

A new trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio‘s highly-anticipated new movie has been released.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor stars alongside Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons in the Martin Scorsese-directed movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land.”

The cast also includes John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal.

In a recent interview, Leo revealed that he originally had a different role in Killers of the Flower Moon before landing the lead role or Ernest Burkhart.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in theaters on Friday, Oct. 20 before hitting Apple TV+.