Liam Payne Banned from Driving in U.K. for Next Six Months

Liam Payne has lost his license for the next six months.

The 30-year-old singer and former One Direction star has been banned from driving in the U.K. for the next months after he was convicted of speeding.

Liam was caught speeding back in February while he was driving around the Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood of London in a Ford pick-up truck. BBC reports that he was driving 43 mph in a 30 mph zone.

In addition to a six-month ban from driving, Liam has to pay a £293 fine.

Liam did not need to appear in court, but he wrote a note to the court that said he “did not realize the speed limit and apologize for speeding.”

Last month, Liam was hospitalized in Italy for a scary medical issue.