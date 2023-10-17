Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2023 at 9:19 pm

Liam Payne Banned from Driving in U.K. for Next Six Months

Liam Payne Banned from Driving in U.K. for Next Six Months

Liam Payne has lost his license for the next six months.

The 30-year-old singer and former One Direction star has been banned from driving in the U.K. for the next months after he was convicted of speeding.

Keep reading to find out more…

Liam was caught speeding back in February while he was driving around the Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood of London in a Ford pick-up truck. BBC reports that he was driving 43 mph in a 30 mph zone.

In addition to a six-month ban from driving, Liam has to pay a £293 fine.

Liam did not need to appear in court, but he wrote a note to the court that said he “did not realize the speed limit and apologize for speeding.”

Last month, Liam was hospitalized in Italy for a scary medical issue.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Liam Payne

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr