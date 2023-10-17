Madonna's 'Celebration Tour,' By the Numbers: 5 Family Members, 17 Archived Costumes, 24 Performers & More!

Madonna‘s Celebration Tour is a massive spectacle, and one big production behind-the-scenes.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop just kicked off her first-ever greatest hits tour over the weekend at the O2 Arena in London, England, and she’s providing some insight into what’s going into making the magic happen onstage.

The hits-filled show features over two hours of performances, elaborate choreography, visuals and dazzling costumes representing some of her most iconic music videos, performances and pop culture moments.

Click through to find out how the tour breaks down, by the numbers…